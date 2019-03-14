Where on Google Earth is Carmen Sandiego? (VIDEO)

Carmen Sandiego is back, and this time she’s hiding in Google Earth. — Google pic via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 — As of this week, you can trot the Google Earth globe looking for Carmen Sandiego and her henchmen as if it were still the 1990s.

Yesterday, Google Earth Project Manager Vanessa Schneider announced that Carmen Sandiego is now hiding somewhere within Google Earth, and it’s your mission to travel the digital world to find her.

The Crown Jewels Caper is just the first from a series of Carmen Sandiego games within the software that you can play while reminiscing about your past as a globe-trotting detective in the ‘90s chasing, as Google calls her, “the world’s greatest super thief.”

Your favorite thief is back! But you have to find her first 💎🕵🏻 ♀️



Where on @googleearth is Carmen Sandiego? Play the game to track her around the world: https://t.co/KSUz9nbS0u pic.twitter.com/SpLA8hp6k6 — Google Maps (@googlemaps) 13 March 2019

Charmingly enough, the 2019 version of Carmen Sandiego stays true to its ‘90s computer game aesthetic; just like in the original version, which was launched in 1985, you’ll refine your history and geography knowledge while on your assignment.

By the time you find the evasive Sandiego, you’ll have travelled the world in 3D from the comfort of your own smart device.

To play, just look for the red Carmen Sandiego icon in Google Earth and tap. — AFP-Relaxnews