Vivo V15 is going on sale in Malaysia on March 23

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Vivo Malaysia will be releasing its Vivo V15 in Malaysia very soon. This is the affordable variant of the Vivo V15 Pro and it still retains a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

According to Vivo, the V15 will be available for pre-order starting March 16, 2019 and it will be going on sale on the March, 23 2019.

If you want to be among the first to get the device, Vivo will be having a Superday sale at 1Utama on March 23, 2019.

During the pre-order season, Vivo is providing an exclusive giftbox worth RM299 which include an octupus phone holder, bluetooth headphones and 6 months screen protection.

In terms of specs, the V15 features a 6.53″ LCD Full HD+ display and it runs on a MediaTek Helio P70 processor instead of a Snapdragon 675 unit.

It still retains 6GB of RAM and it has 128GB of on-board storage. Unlike the Vivo V15 Pro, there’s no in-display fingerprint sensor and the V15 comes with a traditional rear-mounted sensor.

For taking pictures, it also retains a triple camera setup which surprisingly still has a 48MP main camera.

For selfies, it still retains a 32MP selfie shooter that pop-ups mechanically when it’s needed.

Powering the Vivo V15 is a larger 4,000mAh battery that still charges via microUSB. Included with the phone is an 18W fast charger. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9.

We don’t have the pricing details yet but we are guessing that it should be priced under RM1,500. As a comparison, the V15 Pro is currently going for RM1,799.

