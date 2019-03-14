Samsung Galaxy A30 and A50 land in Malaysia next week

Samsung is launching the Galaxy A30 and A50 in Malaysia next week. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Samsung isn’t just launching the Galaxy M series in Malaysia this coming Monday. The Korean smartphone maker has just sent out invites for a media preview of the Galaxy A30 and A50 which is happening on the same day.

The media preview is happening on March 18, 2019 and we expect Samsung to reveal more details of its pricing and availability during the event. The new Galaxy A duo offers a larger 6.4″ Infinity-U display and a generous 4,000mAh battery for less than RM1,200. From what we’ve seen from a couple of retailers, the Galaxy A30 is priced at RM799 while the Galaxy A50 is going for RM1,199.

To recap on the specs, the Galaxy A30 runs on an Exynos 7904 processor and it is expected to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for our local market. It gets a 16MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle dual-camera setup and a front facing 16MP selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A50 runs on a higher Exnos 9610 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Unlike the A30, the A50 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. In the imaging department, the A50 gets a triple camera setup which consists of a 25MP f/1.7 main + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle and a 5MP f/2.2 depth of field sensor. Both devices also support 15W fast charging via USB-C. — SoyaCincau