Insta360 introduces cube-shaped camera that take 3D and 360-degree photos

Insta360 introduces the EVO. — Picture courtesy of Insta360

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 — Yesterday Insta360 announced EVO, the cube-shaped 360-degree camera that can also unfold to capture 180-degree 3D content.

Shenzhen-based 360-degree camera company Insta360 has launched a folding camera that can capture both 360-degree and 180-degree 3D content: the Insta360 EVO.

When the camera is folded in half into a cube with lenses on opposite sides, the device can shoot 5.7K 360-degree videos and take 18 MP 360-degree photos.

When unfolded so that the two lenses are on the same side, EVO can take 5.7K 180-degree 3D videos and 18 MP 180-degree 3D photos.

To quickly enjoy the content that you captured with the EVO, the company also launched the Insta360 VP and the Insta360 HoloFrame; the former is an app for select VR headsets (the Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR, for example) that allows you to connect them to the EVO for direct playback and transfer, while the latter is a phone screen cover that “lets you watch 3D photos and videos with the naked eye.”

The Insta360 EVO is available starting yesterday for US$419.99 (RM1,715.41) and the HoloFrame display cover is sold separately for US$29.99. — AFP-Relaxnews