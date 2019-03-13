Honor to launch new budget smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery in Malaysia

Honor Malaysia has posted a teaser of an incoming smartphone that is equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― The Honor 8X is currently one of the best smartphones you can get for less than RM1,000. It has a big 6.5” display, a generous 128GB of storage and a rather large 3,750mAh battery. If you’re on a tight budget, Honor is introducing a more affordable option in Malaysia very soon.

Honor Malaysia has posted a teaser of an incoming smartphone that is equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery. The biggest clue is the big “C” brush stroke at the background which indicates that this is the Honor 8C. The device was teased weeks ago by retailer DirectD and it has already passed SIRIM certification with the model number BKK-LX2.

Honor 8C

The Honor 8C can be considered as a “Lite” version of the Honor 8X. It gets a smaller 6.26” display that pushes a lower HD+ resolution of 1520X720 pixels. Under the hood, it runs on a mid-range Octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor that comes with 4GB of RAM. The device is available with either 32GB or 64GB of storage which is still expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For taking pictures, the Honor 8C gets a 13MP + 2MP dual camera combo that’s packed with AI features including scene recognition. There’s also a front facing 8MP camera for taking selfies.

The biggest highlight of the device is its large 4,000mAh battery which is rated to last up to 2 days on a single charge with average use. Similar to the Honor 8X, it still uses a microUSB port for charging. For security, it also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also supports Face Unlock as well.

As usual, it supports dual-SIM with a variety of 4G bands along with VoLTE. When it comes to WiFi, the Honor 8C only supports 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz WiFi without support for the faster 5GHz band. This is also confirmed via its SIRIM certification listing.

In India, the Honor 8C with 4GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at 12,999INR (about RM762) while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at 14,999INR (about RM879). Depending on which variant Honor is bring into Malaysia, this could probably be priced under RM800 for the base model. ―

