Dark mode is the new light mode for 2019 tech

Google is officially rolling out Chrome 73, which came with a slew of new features. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 13 — Google's Chrome version 73 is the latest in a long list of browsers, operating systems, and applications to offer an optional dark theme for easier nighttime viewing.

This week Google is officially rolling out Chrome 73 which came with a slew of new features including, most notably and highly-anticipated, dark mode for macOS. With the update (which will come soon for Windows 10 users), Chrome will automatically adjust its theme to whichever one you are using natively on your computer; no manual changes are necessary.

Google is certainly not the only company integrating dark themes into its systems. In fact, 2019 has already demonstrated that this year will be the year of "dark mode." Chances are, a handful of the apps on your phone and computer have this option and you didn't even know it.

Facebook's Messenger

On March 4, Facebook rolled out dark mode to Messenger by allowing users to enable it by sending a crescent moon emoji to a chat. While this Easter egg was a fun way to activate the dark theme, you can also do so manually within settings.

WhatsApp and Viber

Though it hasn't been released yet, WhatsApp confirmed recently that it, too, is working on a dark mode option. However, the company failed to launch it before its biggest rival Viber announced the theme last week.

Windows 10 Mail

Also last week, Windows 10's native Mail app joined the dark side with the latest update. Though the feature originally rolled out last month, the theme left email pages white. This new version ensures that the entire Mail interface is dark.

Slack

Earlier this week, Slack's latest app update began rolling out with a dark mode option for both iOS and Android. Don't be worried if you don't see the option in the settings yet, it's on its way and seems to be arriving to iOS devices quicker than to its Android counterparts.

Twitter for iOS

At the end of this month, Twitter is expected to get a new and improved dark mode specifically for OLED displays as well as an automatic switching feature that will change the theme to dark at sunset and back to normal at sunrise.

Whether you like dark mode because it's easy on the eyes or just think it's a more aesthetic alternative to the normal mode, expect to see more of your apps to gain the option this year. — AFP-Relaxnews