This week's video game releases: 'Devil May Cry 5,' 'Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn,' 'The Occupation,' more

NEW YORK, March 10 — Repel the forces of evil in beat-em-up Devil May Cry 5, bounce and bob through a woolly world in Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn, and race the clock to discover the truth in The Occupation, while the Rock Band studio returns with thumping virtual reality music game Audica, and Scorcher offers canyon survival at speed, both picking up excellent launch-day scores from store users.

Devil May Cry 5

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC from March 8



Dante, Nero, and mysterious new character V team up to defeat the hordes of hell using swords, guns, gauntlets, and even two halves of a custom motorbike. An impressive average score of 89 on review aggregator OpenCritic and a weighted average of 85 (PS4,) 88 (XBO) and 90 (PC) on Metacritic.

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn

For Nintendo 3DS and 2DS from March 8



Eat a tornado and become the yarn-based hero of Patch Land with this remaster of acclaimed 2010 Nintendo Wii release Kirby's Epic Yarn, shrunk down onto the portable 3DS line (but strangely not the more recent Nintendo Switch) and expanded through two new mini-games and an optional extra challenging mode. Given an initial 79 on OpenCritic and 80 on Metacritic.

The Occupation

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One and WinPC from March 5



In 1980s northwest England you've got only four hours to uncover the truth behind a controversial new law that's about to get pushed through. An intriguing detective thriller made by the studio behind first-person psychodrama puzzle "Ether One." Updates, therefore, should improve an initial 67 on OpenCritic and 64 on Metacritic.

Scorcher by Radiangames

For iOS from March 7, Android later in the month



Survive for as long as you can, burning through infinite canyons populated by rogue sandsharks and colossal sandworms. 5/5 from iTunes store user reviewers.

Audica (Early Access)

For Oculus Rift and Steam VR on Windows PC from March 7



Be a phaser-wielding human drum machine in this virtual reality rhythm-based shooter. Developer studio Harmonix knows a thing or two about music games, having created the Guitar Hero and Rock Band franchises. 4.5/5 from Oculus store user reviews. — AFP-Relaxnews