Video game trailer round-up: ‘One Piece: World Seeker,’ ‘Satisfactory,’ ‘Ready or Not’ (VIDEO)

‘Rage 2’ has become a vehicle for a bright colour palette and outrageous explosions. — Picture courtesy of Avalanche Studios

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 — Anime hero Luffy sets forth on a whole new adventure in the trailer for One Piece: World Seeker, planet-sized manufacturing challenge Satisfactory prepares for Early Access release, Production Line puts itself forward as homage to and satire of efficient fabrication, while a Cyberpunk 2077 preview suggests a long wait for release.

Then, in Rage 2, a colourful post-apocalypse awaits explosion, and Ready or Not paints itself as a meticulously designed SWAT simulation.

One Piece: World Seeker

Given how closely today’s anime-derived action games adhere to their inspirations’ aesthetics, this might not be such a bad way to become acquainted with the latest One Piece adaptation. The game itself has players stride and strike their way through a new story in an open world environment, cooking and crafting as they go. Due March 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Satisfactory

An open-world factory building game that lets players take over alien planets and turn them into enormous, complicated manufacturing facilities. Get around using jetpacks and automated vehicles, get rid of hostile aliens, and get hold of vital new technology. March 19 on WinPC from the Epic Games Store.

Production Line

Make cars and profits as the architect and manager of a vehicle manufacturing plant, staff up the research, design, and marketing teams, and devote yourself and your company to the pursuit of efficiency. Available now for Windows PC.

Rage 2

A look at some of the weaponry, environments, baddies, and vehicles through the lens of an extremely explosive Saturday morning superhero show sendup. Rage 2 is making every effort to upend the dour reputation of its predecessor and, in the process, pre-empting any Borderlands franchise announcements that may be around the corner. Due May 14 on PS4, XBO and WinPC.

Ready or Not

A lengthy look at some of the features of this tactical police action proposition in which players are part of a Special Weapons and Tactics team tasked with neutralising hostile persons and diffusing dangerous situations, choosing between various lethal and non-lethal methods as needed. A closed alpha test begins August 2019 for those that put down for a pricey Supporter package; Beta in June 2020 for Standard pre-orders. Otherwise due late 2020 on WinPC.

Cyberpunk 2077

This extremely well anticipated futuristic action game is profiled through a behind-the-scenes video, splicing in-game footage with discussion of the studio’s task. “Work on it is far from over,” cautions the narrator (who voiced the studio’s previous Witcher franchise lead), while an ending sequence advises Cyberpunk 2077 will release “when it’s ready” on PS4, XBO and WinPC. — AFP-Relaxnews