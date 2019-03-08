PlayStation China unveils an armful of new trailers

‘AI-Limit’ was one of a dozen games included in a 2019 PlayStation China Hero Project presentation. — Picture courtesy of Sense GamesPalmPioneerSIE Shanghai

BEIJING, March 8 — Nine new videos were released through the PlayStation China Hero Project showcase, from AI-Limit,” which earns comparisons to established hits Nier: Automata and Dark Souls, to online role-playing game Convallaria.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Shanghai branch unveiled new looks at a dozen or so upcoming games, all part of a second wave of titles incubated under the PlayStation China Hero Project banner, and furnished nine with new trailers.

Sci-fi action game AI-Limit merits immediate visual comparisons to recent hit Nier: Automata and its technical combat appears to reference the Dark Souls franchise.

Then a brief glimpse of Evotinction styles the cyberpunk title as a futuristic sneak-em-up with hacking elements. Its English-language voiceover suggests that, like many of its cohorts, it’ll be seeking an international audience.

FIST presents itself as a graphically impressive side-scrolling adventure, in which the main character, a humanoid rabbit, carries a robotic backpack that can transform into a giant fist.

Combat-oriented adventure ANNO: Mutationem likewise is in 2D but adopts a pixelated aesthetic. It’s partly inspired by the SCP Foundation, an online community fiction database of short sci-fi horror stories framed as an archive of top secret documents.

Among the rest, sticking with the side-scrolling style is Hardcore Mecha, whose trailer provides a cinematic excerpt plus a glimpse of its robot-suit combat.

RAN: Lost Islands also made its debut, an action game that offers survival among various 17th-century historical factions from around the world.

In Nightmare offers spooky exploration with a cartoonish aesthetic and Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher sets itself up as a first-person mining tunnel survival effort.

Finally, online multiplayer Convallaria, named after a type of sweet-smelling but poisonous flower, was accompanied by a noticeably compressed if not evocative soundtrack, and laid out an introduction to some of its locations, characters, and in-game skirmishing. — AFP-Relaxnews