Redmi Note 7 to debut on March 19 in Malaysia (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Redmi Note 7 is going on sale in Malaysia very soon and Xiaomi has finally dropped its official launch date for our local market. This is the latest mid-range smartphone that packs high-spec features and it is expected to be priced under RM1,000.

According to Xiaomi Malaysia, the local launch is taking place on March 19, 2019. This is the same date that was teased by authorised retailer DirectD. Online sales could start almost immediately after the event and we expect the Redmi Note 7 to be available at physical Mi Stores in the same week.

At the moment, the Redmi Note 7 is officially launched in China and India with different specs. For China, there’s a single Redmi Note 7 that comes with a Snapdragon 660 processor and it has a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup. Meanwhile, in India, there’s a standard Redmi Note 7 with a Snapdragon 660 processor but it gets a lower 12MP + 2MP camera combo. However, they do get a better Redmi Note 7 Pro version that comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 675 and that unit comes with a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup.

So which version is coming to Malaysia? Based on Xiaomi’s global Twitter account, it appears that the global variant will be similar to China’s configuration as it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor while maintaining a higher resolution 48MP main shooter.

According to DirectD, the Redmi Note 7 for Malaysia will be getting an 18-months warranty which is similar to what was offered in China. So far we don’t have the official local pricing details yet but an import set is currently going for RM798 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and RM998 for the higher 6GB RAM + 64GB option.

