Oppo F11 and F11 Pro: 48MP main camera, larger display and bigger battery

F11 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColourOS 6.0 skin on top and comes in Thunder Black and Aurora Green. — Picture by Oppo via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Oppo F11 and F11 Pro are finally official and these are Oppo’s latest selfie-centric smartphones that are bigger than its predecessor. The Oppo F11 Pro is now available for pre-order in India and the device will be arriving in Malaysia soon.

Oppo F11 Pro

The rear gets a fancy triple-gradient-colour effect and it has a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup, which is somewhat similar to the Redmi Note 7. According to Oppo, the new camera setup offers better low light performance as the new sensor is capable of capturing more light. Unlike the Vivo V15 Pro, it still uses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display unit.

Powering the F11 Pro is a 4,000mAh battery which still charges via microUSB. The Oppo F11 Pro also supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 which claims to be 20 minutes quicker than its predecessor to charge to full.

Out of the box, the F11 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColourOS 6.0 skin on top. The device comes in Thunder Black and Aurora Green. In India, the device is officially priced at 24,990INR which is about RM1,449 if converted directly.

Oppo F11

Oppo has also announced a cheaper version that’s called the F11. There’s no mention of its processor and it gets 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The F11 doesn’t come with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism and it gets a 6.5″ display that comes with a dewdrop notch.

In the camera department, the F11 retains a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup while the front still gets a 16MP selfie camera. Interestingly, the battery is slightly bigger with a 4,020mAh capacity and it also supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. Instead of a triple-gradient colour effect, the F11 gets a double gradient colour treatment for the rear panel that comes in Flourite Purple and Marble Green. In India, the Oppo F11 is going for 19,990 INR (about RM1,159). — SoyaCincau