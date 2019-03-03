Nubia Red Magic Mars gaming smartphone now available in Malaysia from RM1,499

Nubia has just introduced the Red Magic Mars in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Nubia, ZTE’s sub-brand, has just introduced the Red Magic Mars in Malaysia. This is a Snapdragon 845-powered gaming smartphone that you can get it from RM1,499.

According to DirectD, the Red Magic Mars comes in two spec options. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model which is available now is priced at RM1,499 while the higher spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is going for RM1,899.

The higher spec Red Magic Mars is expected to be available on March 5, 2019. If you’re looking for something more affordable, the previous Red Magic model with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is going for RM1,499. These units are covered by Nubia Malaysia’s one-year warranty.

The Red Magic Mars comes with a 6” Full HD+ display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. To keep things cool, the Red Magic Mars comes with a hybrid cooling system that uses both active vapor cooling and four air circulation chambers. The rear has a metal-alloy cover which is designed to dissipate heat more efficiently than glass or plastic.

For a gamepad-like gaming experience, the device also features touch sensitive shoulder buttons which can be mapped according to your preference. On top of that, the rear also gets an RGB light strip that’s also customisable.

Over at rear, Red Magic Mars also gets a 16MP f/1.79 main camera that can shoot 4K videos while the front gets a 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. Powering the Red Magic Mars is a 3,800mAh battery that charges via USB-C and it also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9 Pie. You can learn more about the device here. — SoyaCincau