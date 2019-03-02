Video game releases: ‘Dirt Rally 2.0,’ ‘Ape Out,’ ‘The Lego Movie 2’

Two riders can even boss the same motocross bike in stunt challenge ‘Trials Rising’. — Picture courtesy of RedLynx / Ubisoft

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 — Rally racer Dirt Rally 2.0, stylised jazz-puncher Ape Out, space empire builder Stellaris: Console Edition, ragdoll-physics motocross stunt challenge Trials Rising and becostumed fighting game Dead or Alive 6 all launch to a warm reception, with a tie-in for The Lego Movie 2 also made available.

Dirt Rally 2.0

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

Take over 50 historic and modern-day rally and rallycross cars across dirt, mud, and road in six real-world locations inside the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Spain and Poland, in this tough, rewarding simulation that now features a FIA World Rallycross license. Pick of the week with an OpenCritic top critic average score of 82 and a weighted Metacritic average of 82 (XBO,) 84 (PS4) and 86 (PC).

Stellaris: Console Edition

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Already considered an ambitious and well-produced sci-fi empire-building strategy on computer, the console edition has been almost as well received, thanks to a clever adaptation to gamepad controls, though it still lags behind the PC edition in terms of updated features. 81 on OpenCritic and 75 on Metacritic.

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC

Play through The Lego Movie 2 as Emmet, Lucy, Lego Batman and others venture into outer space and save it from the Systar System invaders, collecting bricks and bits to put everything back together. Bringing in an average score of 64 on OpenCritic and 54 (PS4) on Metacritic.

Trials Rising

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC

Saddle up and complete a range of challenging motocross stunt courses in a variety of weird and wonderful locations, or create and share your own using a built-in map. Features cross-platform leaderboards and track sharing. Launched to a combined OpenCritic average of 80 and Metacritic averages of 79 (Switch,) 80 (PS4,) 83 (PC) and 87 (XBO).

Dead or Alive 6

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC

A resurgent fighting game series back seven years after its last numbered entry, and with more of an emphasis on impactful gameplay. Elaborate costumes that show off fighters’ physiques are still prominent, with more expected as post-release content arrives. 82 on OpenCritic with a 76 (PC) and 79 (PS4) on Metacritic.

Ape Out

For Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

Become a mighty ape making a swift escape, hurling or grabbing the guards in your way, thinking on your feet to get through each randomly laid-out level, and play jazz percussion according to your actions. Shades of Hotline Miami through its overhead view and stylised violence. An 82 average score on OpenCritic, with an 81 (PC) and 83 (Switch) from Metacritic. — AFP-Relaxnews