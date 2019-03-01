‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ for April reveal from ‘Apex Legends’ studio

Lucasfilm, Respawn and EA have chosen to show ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ at Star Wars Celebration 2019. — Picture courtesy of Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts/Lucasfilm

CHICAGO, March 1 — The next big Star Wars video game is to be unveiled at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Chicago ahead of its late 2019 release, rightsholder Lucasfilm has announced.

Respawn Entertainment has already had a blockbuster year with the surprise early February release of Apex Legends, its free and well favoured contribution to the popular last-person-standing Battle Royale genre.

It’s to follow up with an official Star Wars game in northern Fall 2019, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to be given a world premiere at the Star Wars Celebration fan event on April 13.

Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts are to present a special panel at the convention, at which attendees “will meet a Padawan who survived Order 66 and explore the galaxy in the time after the fall of the Jedi Order.”

In terms of Star Wars chronology, that places Fallen Order sometime between the events of 2005’s prequel trilogy closer Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and the film franchise’s 1977 debut, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

Not much else is known about the game — Respawn has proven skilled at keeping secrets, as the secretive development and surprise deployment of Apex Legends shows — though Electronic Arts called it an action adventure, rather than a first-person shooter, when describing it in an early February 2019 communication to investors.

Lucasfilm also announced that several other previously released Star Wars video games would also be present at Star Wars Celebration 2019, those being Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes (available on Android and iOS), Star Wars Pinball (mobile, console, and computer) and multiplayer online role-playing game Star Wars: The Old Republic, which is said to be hosting a special event.

Ninth Star Wars film and sequel trilogy closer Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for theatrical release the week of December 20, 2019. — Relaxnews

