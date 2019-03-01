Space: The next place where Samsung Malaysia is sending Galaxy S10 smartphones

Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Yoonsoo Kim unveils the Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up at SkyAvenue in Genting Highlands March 1, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GENTING HIGHLANDS, March 1 — Samsung Malaysia today announced that a total of 10 Galaxy S10 smartphones will be launched into the stratosphere to capture panoramic shots of the earth.

The feat is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Galaxy series.

Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Yoonsoo Kim said the effort will make Samsung the nation’s first smartphone brand attempting its first-ever flight stunt to the earth’s stratosphere.

“The stunt is a reflection of our vision in Samsung — how we are constantly innovating to break boundaries and striving to reach greater heights.

“Globally, this is Samsung’s inaugural attempt and we at Samsung Malaysia are proud to be the first market in the world to attempt it,” he said at the unveiling of the Galaxy S10 line-up at SkyAvenue in Genting Highlands.

Upon reaching a height of 80,000ft above ground, Kim said the Galaxy S10 will capture a bird’s-eye view of the earth using its pro-grade camera, which is capable of recording videos in HDR10+ (high-dynamic-range).

Samsung Malaysia is also inviting users to join the landmark effort by taking part in an online contest.

Dubbed “Be Unbeaten”, the contest, which will run until March 4, requires users to guess where the 10 phones will land by pinning the most probable location on a map when they are eventually launched.

Ten users who place their pins closest to the actual landing sites will win a Galaxy S10 each.

Surf over to the contest website for more details of the contest.

In conjunction with the launch of the new line-up, Galaxy S10 roadshows will be held from March 8 to 10 at Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, Aeon Tebrau City in Johor Baru and Queensbay Mall in Penang.

Available at a recommended retail price from RM2,699 to RM4,599, the S10 range will be offered in three colours: Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Green.

Ceramic White and Ceramic Black will be available for the Galaxy S10+ in 512GB variants.

Customers who purchase the S10e with 128GB at the roadshow will get a pair of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds worth RM499, while the S10 and S10+ with 128GB will come with a pair of Galaxy Buds and Screen Protection Plus worth RM779.

Those who purchase the Galaxy S10+ 512GB will get a Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and Screen Protection Plus worth RM1,079.