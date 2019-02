FedEx begins testing autonomous delivery robots this summer. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 ― On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon met a prototype of FedEx's autonomous delivery bot that could start making same-day deliveries as early as this summer.

As cars are gaining autonomy, so are delivery robots. FedEx is merely the next in a long list of companies like Postmates, Starship, and Amazon to develop independent bots that can bring goods to customers in a quick and organised fashion.

The FedEx SameDay Bot was designed by the company to make same-day and last-mile deliveries to customers that live within a three-mile radius of a store location. Retailers collaborating with the company include Lowe's, Pizza Hut, Target, and Walmart.

Thanks to its pedestrian-safe tech partnered with algorithms that help the battery-powered bot avoid obstacles, it can safety deliver small, same-day shipments to customers by travelling on sidewalks and along roadsides ― it can even handle unpaved roads, curbs, and steps.

Complementing the SameDay City service FedEx offers that's carried out by uniformed employees, the bot will be undergoing testing this summer. ― AFP-Relaxnews