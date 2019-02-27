Swipe right into vacation with Tinder’s new Spring Break Mode

Tinder introduces Spring Break Mode for college students. — Tinder pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 — Location-based dating platform Tinder has announced Spring Break Mode for its college student-only service Tinder U, a feature that lets users find some vacay baes before even getting on the plane to Miami.

As of yesterday, Tinder U users can now swipe through a collection of college student profiles that will be in the same vacation spot as they are this spring break, so that parties and date nights can be planned in advance.

Take a break from studying for midterms and listen up. Starting March 4th, head to Tinder to activate Spring Break mode to let potential matches know where you’re headed in advance, so that your parents don't yell at you for using all of the family data plan later. #TinderU pic.twitter.com/2UtBRo7gpw — Tinder (@Tinder) 26 February 2019

Spring Break Mode lets future spring breakers add their vacation destination to their profiles in the form of a badge in the top right corner, and the rest is left to your thumb.

The platform will display the location your potential matches will be going, too, “so you can match and chat before you pack your bags and go.”

Even if you’re not travelling the world for your spring break, you can set your destination to “Staycation,” though your potential matches won’t be changing much unless vacationers are planning on coming to you.

Spring Break Mode rolls out to Tinder U users on March 4. — AFP-Relaxnews