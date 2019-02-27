New 'Overwatch' character Baptiste revealed in trailer before playable debut

Baptiste is introduced as both a medic and a sharpshooter in his 'Overwatch' origin story trailer. — Picture courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment / YouTube LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 27 — After a period of speculation, French battlefield medic Baptiste is the next new character coming to team action game Overwatch, announced in a character trailer and expected to join test servers over the following days.

A crackshot medic is soon to arrive in Overwatch, with Baptiste originating from Haiti rather than France, as originally suspected.

According to the character's trailer, Baptiste was orphaned during the game's Omnic Crisis war, and accepted a position with villainous organisation Talon before defecting.

Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment published some background information on Baptiste this past February 21, having another character write "I've never known a medic to be such a good shot, and his adaptability to new situations is a rare talent."

In keeping with Overwatch custom following his origin story trailer, Baptiste is expected to become available on the game's public test server branch over the following days. — AFP-Relaxnews