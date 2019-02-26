Weekly PC download charts: 'Devotion' makes international impact

'Devotion' has won over horror fans with its atmospheric ingenuity. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 26 ― Explorative horror game Devotion has been hailed for its storytelling technique but slated by Chinese-language user reviews after a piece of in-game art was not replaced prior to release.

Taiwanese studio Red Candle Games revisited the 1980s ― a time of political upheaval for the newly independent country, and one that informed its debut, Detention ― in atmospheric horror Devotion, a February 19 release that became one of the week's bestsellers on dominant digital retail site Steam.

Players become the father of a family of three, walking around an apparently deserted apartment through various haunted transformations.

A sizable portion of Steam's user reviewers hailed the chilling game for its powerfully unsettling atmosphere, broad emotional range, accuracy of historical cultural motifs, and innovative extension of first-person perspective horror conventions.

Unfortunately, as Red Candle tells it, some of the game's placeholder art contained “internet slang”; the material appeared to mock China's head of state, comparing him to AA Milne's fictional ursine character ― one whose mention had already been banned in China, for related reasons, by the time Disney family movie “Christopher Robin” was released in 2018.

Though Devotion initially received a very positive 95% rating from Steam users, said art was not replaced by the time of release, leading to a slew of negative Chinese-language ratings after its discovery.

Red Candle subsequently amended the placeholder art and issued a sequence of apologies and explanations; users who do not receive game files through Steam's copy-protection mechanism would not receive the update automatically.

