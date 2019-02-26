SanDisk unveils 1TB SanDisk microSD cards at Congress

SanDisk's new 1TB microSD card is available for pre-order. ― AFP pic

BARCELONA, Feb 26 ― Just days after Samsung released the Galaxy S10+ whose shining feature was 1TB of native internal storage, SanDisk announced the “world's fastest” 1TB microSD card that can give any (compatible) smartphone the same capacity.

Yesterday at the Mobile World Congress, SanDisk unveiled the 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD card, a flash memory card for smartphones, cameras, and drones that can give your devices more memory than you will probably ever need.

As the one of the fastest cards available today with read speeds of 160MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, the card “allows consumers to transfer files in nearly half the time over standard UHS-I microSD cards currently on the market.”

If you're confident that you'll never need that kind of space, though, SanDisk also announced a 512GB version of the Extreme microSD. Both cards don the A2 Application Performance Class designation which promises that applications will both launch and load at “blazing speeds.”

The 1TB and 512GB versions of the Extreme microSD card are available for pre-order on SanDisk.com now and will be available for purchase in April for US$449.99 (RM1,831) and US$199.99, respectively. ― AFP-Relaxnews