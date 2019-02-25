Penang through the eyes of iPhoneographers

Khairul Amin has had six years of mobile photography experience. — Instagram pic/@k__amin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Instagram: where else could you find the best of "Shot on iPhone" snaps? Some of Malaysia's best iPhone photographers (or you could call them iPhoneographers) showed off their diverse takes on the culinary jewel we call Penang.

Playing with light

Chemical engineering student and part-time photographer Khairul Amin has had six years of practice taking photos on mobile. The results? A distinctive style that make his Instagram feed one worth following.

His advice to budding iPhoneographer? "Get a great idea." Prior to shooting, he suggests you really think about what you want while challenging yourself to produce interesting results.

Zarnizar takes stunning Instagram travel photos with his iPhone. Here is a shot he took on Penang's Armenian Street — Instagram pic/zarnizar

Lighting is also important, and he suggests enabling Smart HDR on your iPhone for the best results.

Travel perspectives

Instagrammer Zarnizar takes a different tack for his photography, primarily focusing on travel-themed shots.

He finds iPhones convenient as they're versatile enough to use for portraits as well as where a little stealth is needed at more high-risk locations.

iPhone or no, he still thinks the basics of photography need to be learned. "Get to know the (basics of) composition, rules of third & subject placement.

An eye for the whimsical

Shaz Sharif used her design smarts from her previous time as a graphic designer to take arresting Instagram photos. She picked up an iPhone 5 in 2014 and has since stuck to the platform.

Shaz is a big believer in following your own path where photography is concerned. "Stick to what inspires and interests you," she says, instead of feeling pressured to follow trends or specific genres.

Shaz Sharif showcases her eye for design in her quirky Instagram photos. — Instagram pic/@moksva

She also thinks that you shouldn't be afraid to keep your photos simple to make the subject pop out.

Jason Goh - @Smashpop

Jason aka @smashpop runs a boutique social media agency, and is a self-taught photographer as well as an avid YouTuber.

Anwar Yusli - @nuar_yusli

Mohamad Anwar bin Mohd Yusli also known as Nuar has been taking iPhone photos since 2014. His street photos find beauty in even the most mundane.

Amsyar Naaif Shahmaruddin - @amsyarnaaif

Street photography, landscapes, portraits -- Amsyar captures them all with his trusty iPhone XR.

Trisha Toh - @trishates

A food stylist and photographer, she finds frames a particularly interesting focal point.

Azmeer Iskandar - @aazmeeriskndr

Hailing from Terengganu, Azmeer is an avid iPhone photographer... who also happens to be a police officer.

Ahady Rezan - @huxsterized

Ahady or Hux embarked on using Instagram as a means to promote his work and has never looked back.