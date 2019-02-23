Video game trailer round-up: 'Vignettes,' 'The Sims 4,' 'The Division 2,' 'Rainbow Six Siege'

Digital curio 'Vignettes' is coming to Mac and PC after launching on iOS and Android. — Picture courtesy of Skeleton Business

NEW YORK, Feb 23 — Shape-shifting visual exploration "Vignettes" prepares for a Mac and PC debut after a couple of years on mobile, "The Sims 4" takes players to an apparent "Stranger Things" homage, StrangerVille, and Ubisoft's "The Division 2" and "Rainbow Six Siege" drop new videos in the week that "Anthem" launched.

Vignettes



Light puzzle game, perhaps more of a digital trinket exploration than anything else, that has objects transform from one thing to another as you rotate them. Launching March 6 on Steam for Mac and PC, after over a year on iOS and Android.

The Sims 4: StrangerVille



A desert town expansion for "The Sims 4" where weirdness abounds and a detective mystery awaits your individual humanoid Sim, meeting locals, picking up equipment, and putting together clues to find out what lies behind the townspeople's bizarre behavior. Launches February 26 on Mac and PC.

The Division 2 Endgame trailer

Promising an engrossing challenge for players that want to rinse "The Division 2" for all it has, and revealing a new faction called the Black Tusk who appear to be mounting an attack on Washington DC. "The Division 2" launches March 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. View the trailer here.

Rainbow Six Siege: Burnt Horizon



This tactical team shooter enters its fourth year with Australia-set free update Operation Burnt Horizon and its new outback map and two new characters, each toting new tools to better dispatch opposition players. Expected March 13 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. — AFP-Relaxnews