Vivo V15 Pro Malaysian pricing revealed

According to DirectD, the Vivo V15 Pro will be priced at RM1,799. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Vivo V15 Pro with its 32MP pop-up selfie camera will be launched in Malaysia on February 26, 2019. Ahead of the local event, we now have the pricing details from a local retailer.

According to DirectD, the Vivo V15 Pro will be priced at RM1,799. That’s RM100 more than last year’s Vivo V11.

The retailer is now accepting pre-orders with a RM100 deposit. On top of that, pre-order customers will freebies worth more than RM700 which include a Full HD action camera, a Vivo gift pack, hotel vouchers, a tripod and a six-month LCD crack warranty. The Vivo V15 Pro is available in both Topaz Blue and Coral Red. Stocks are expected to arrive on March 2, 2019.

In terms of specs, the Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display and it is powered by a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The device has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that’s expandable via microSD.

The V15 Pro gets a 32MP selfie camera that’s hidden with a pop-up mechanism while the rear gets a triple-camera setup that’s assisted by AI. The device features a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP f/2.4 shooter for depth of field effects. Powering the device is a 3,700mAh battery that supports Vivo’s dual-engine fast charging via USB-C. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS skin on top. — SoyaCincau