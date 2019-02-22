Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ matches Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro when it comes to camera performance

A Samsung employee poses with the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone at a press event in London February 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — DxOMark has just released their review scores for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the device scored 109 points, equal to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro. However, when it comes to taking selfies, the Galaxy S10+ dominates the DxOMark charts with a score of 96 points making it the highest scoring device on DxOMark’s selfie camera list. Taking into account the performance of the rear and front cameras together, it’s safe to say that the Galaxy S10+ has the best set of cameras you can get on a smartphone right now.

For comparison:

Galaxy S10+ – Overall 109 | 96 Selfie

Mate 20 Pro – Overall 109 | 75 Selfie

iPhone XS Max – Overall 105 | 82 Selfie

Great in exposure, colour and bokeh effects

DxOMark noted that the rear camera on the Galaxy S10+ delivers and outstanding performance in exposure, colour and especially bokeh effects. When it comes to bokeh effects, the Galaxy S10+ delivers a performance that’s unmatched by any other smartphone at the moment with good subject-background separation, natural bokeh gradient and pleasant bokeh shape that is very close to the real deal.

Good zoom performance

When it comes to zoom performance, the Galaxy S10+ does a good job with its 2x optical zoom telephoto lens delivering good detail for close and medium range however, Huawei’s 3x optical zoom has the upper hand in long-range zoom images.

The best selfie camera on a smartphone

The Galaxy S10+ has the best selfie camera on a smartphone yet for both photos and videos. It improves on a number of attributes from its predecessor, the Galaxy S9, especially in detail, colour, exposure and noise. The Galaxy S10+ stands out in the bokeh effects as well, thanks to the addition of an 8MP RGB Depth camera. The selfie camera is great with videos too thanks to its 4K recording capabilities and enhanced image stabilisation.

Five cameras

The Galaxy S10+ has a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 12MP main camera with a variable aperture lens (f/1.5-f/2.4), a 12MP 2x telephoto camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a third 16MP ultra-wide angled fixed focus lens (123° field of view). Both the 12MP cameras have optical image stabilisation (OIS) while the 16MP ultra-wide does not as you typically don’t need it when taking wide-angle shots.

For selfies, the Galaxy S10+ has two front cameras. There’s a single 10MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens with AF capabilities and an 8MP “RGB Depth” camera (f/2.2, Fixed Focus) for bokeh effects.

Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy S10+ with a feature called Super Steady shot. The feature uses digitally enhances image stabilisation especially when recording videos. The device is also capable of recording videos in HDR10+ format.

The Galaxy S10 shares almost all the camera features as the Galaxy S10+ with the same rear triple camera and the same main 10MP selfie camera. The only thing that’s missing on the Galaxy S10 is the 8MP RGB Depth camera so you can expect the Galaxy S10 to perform on par with the Galaxy S10+ in every aspect save for maybe bokeh effects for the selfie camera. — SoyaCincau