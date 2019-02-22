Maxis offers free upgrade to 512GB when you pre-order Galaxy S10+

The new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphones at a press event in London February 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Galaxy S10 series is now available for pre-order in Malaysia and Maxis is offering all three models on contract. During the pre-order period, you can get a free storage upgrade from 128GB to 512GB when you pick up the Galaxy S10+ that comes in Ceramic White or Ceramic Black.

On top of that, the first 100 customers that pre-order any Galaxy S10 series device will get a free Harman Kardon Onyx Mini worth RM699. As usual, Maxis is offering the Galaxy S10 series in three options — Zerolution 360 (Leasing), Zerolution (normal instalments) and on a normal contract for a period of 24-months.

Below is the full bundled pricing for the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e:

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB -> 512GB)

Zerolution 360

MaxisONE Plan 128/158/188 – RM135/month

Zerolution

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM157/month

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM154/month

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM152/month

Normal Contract

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM3,299

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM2,999

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM2,699

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB

Zerolution 360

MaxisONE Plan 128/158/188 – RM126/month

Zerolution

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM137/month

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM134/month

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM132/month

Normal Contract

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM2,899

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM2,599

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM2,299

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB

Zerolution

MaxisONE Plan 98 – RM95/month

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM93/month

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM91/month

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM88/month

Normal Contract

MaxisONE Plan 99 – RM1,999

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM1,899

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM1,599

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM1,299

Do note that for the normal contract plans, there’s an upfront payment required that ranges between RM396 and RM954. This will be rebated back to your monthly bills to offset your usage. The upfront payment can be waived for existing loyal Maxis customers that have been with them for at least one year. The amount shown above is for the device only and it does not include the monthly postpaid subscription cost.

If you’re interested, you can place your pre-order on Maxis’ online store. — SoyaCincau