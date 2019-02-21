MaxisOne Plan 98 now updated with more weekday data

The MaxisONE Plan 98 is now getting 20GB data for weekday and 10GB data for the weekends. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — MaxisONE Plan is a postpaid plan that offers unlimited calls, unlimited SMS and bundled data. For the base RM98 plan, Maxis is offering 30GB of data which is split by 15GB for weekdays and 15GB for the weekends. If you use more data between Mondays and Fridays, Maxis has made a slight revision where you’ll be getting more allocation for the weekday.

The MaxisONE Plan 98 is now getting 20GB data for weekday and 10GB data for the weekends. If you prefer to have full unrestricted access for your 30GB data, you can add an additional RM10/month. This data split between weekday/weekends is only applicable to this RM98 plan and you’re free to use all of your data at any day of the week if you’re on their higher RM128, RM158 and RM188 plans.

If you’re an existing MaxisONE Plan 98 customer, you should have received an SMS like the one below:

Great News! Your MaxisOne Plan 98, will be enriched from 15GB All-day + 15GB 4G Weekend to 20GB All-day + 10GB 4G weekend quota from 21-22 Feb. This enhancement is free, automatic and permanent and will be reflected on MyMaxis App in the next few days. Enjoy surfing and streaming on the No.1 4G network. More info: www.maxis.com.my/maxisone

If you don’t want to spend more on your postpaid plan, you can enjoy unlimited quota on the MaxisONE 98 plan when you add-on a Maxis fibre broadband plan under its MaxisONE Prime offer. With MaxisONE Prime, you can enjoy unlimited internet for both your home and mobile. At the bare minimum, it will cost you a total of RM187/month (excluding tax) for the 30Mbps Fibre broadband (RM89/month) plan and MaxisONE 98 plan (RM98/month). — SoyaCincau