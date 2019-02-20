Samsung ‘Emotional LED’ case leaked for the S10

Samsung, whose Galaxy S9 LED cover is shown here, is expected to switch up the LED case for the Galaxy S10 lineup. — Handout via AFP

SEOUL, Feb 20 — Images have leaked of a LED case for the Samsung S10 with an “Emotional LED Lighting Effect” that illuminates the back like a galaxy.

Would you like an "Emotional LED Lighting Effect" with your #GalaxyS10e? pic.twitter.com/DvQV6m8h2e — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 18, 2019

If you were a fan of Samsung’s LED phone cases, hold onto your seats, because a new option is probably arriving with the S10 lineup, as leaked by Roland Quandt.

According to the leakster, the new case will come with an “Emotional LED Lighting Effect” that will light up the rear of the device with tiny LED dots resembling a night sky. It will likely be powered by the device’s inductive charging system like previous LED cases have been.

Further functionality is not confirmed, but it also looks like a phone icon will light up when you have an incoming call. We don’t yet know why it is designated “emotional.”

While front LED-illuminated cases start putting owners back around US$50 (RM200), this one will probably be under that price tag considering that the display will remain unprotected.

This “Emotional” case is expected to come for all S10 variants: the S10, the S10+, and the S10e. — AFP-Relaxnews