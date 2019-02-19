Video recaps of all NBA games coming to Facebook Watch

In addition to NBA video recaps, Facebook Watch will feature game recaps for all Women's NBA, developmental G League and NBA 2K League contests, including the NBA Summer League plus pre-season and playoff matchups. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 19 — The NBA, with one of the world’s largest Facebook communities, will make video recaps of every league game available on Facebook Watch, according to NBA Digital.

The league, which resumes regular-season play Thursday following a break for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, has 400 million followers across all league, team and player Facebook accounts.

In addition to NBA video recaps, Facebook Watch will feature game recaps for all Women’s NBA, developmental G League and NBA 2K League contests, including the NBA Summer League plus pre-season and playoff matchups.

The NBA also will host a weekly Watch Party on Facebook, allowing fans worldwide to watch and interact with game recaps and videos in real-time.

WNBA, G League and NBA 2K League Watch Parties will be held monthly.

“We are excited to provide our millions of followers on Facebook with recaps to every game,” said Sam Farber, NBA Vice President, Digital Media.

“Basketball fans around the world can interact in real-time and share in their passion for the game.”

The online community debate around NBA contests is an offering that excites Devi Mahadevia, Facebook North America Sports Programming Lead.

“The NBA boasts one of the most vibrant sports communities on our platform,” Mahadevia said. “By delivering these game recaps and hosting a weekly Watch Party, the league will be able to engage with fans around the world in new and exciting ways.” — AFP