Report: Apple could bring a 16-inch MacBook Pro into 2019

Apple expected to debut a slew of new-generation products this year. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 19 — According to MacRumors, Apple could be releasing its biggest MacBook Pro this year since the 17-inch model was discontinued in 2012.

On Sunday reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gave us a handful of his predictions for this year’s upcoming launches which include an “all-new design” 16-16.5-inch MacBook Pro, a new Mac Pro, and the return of an Apple-branded monitor.

The latest MacBook Pro — whose defining “all-new design” feature was the Touch Bar — was released just three years ago while the last model to feature a display bigger than 15 inches was the second-generation iteration launched in 2008. Adding a 16-16.5-inch model to the lineup would certainly be a welcome addition for those who have been missing the larger display.

On the other hand, for those who prefer smaller notebooks, the fifth-generation 13-inch model could come with 32 GB of RAM — double that which is currently available on the market. Right now if you want 32GB of RAM, you’d have to upgrade to the 15-inch.

A new Mac Pro is also predicted for 2019 accompanied by a 31.6-inch 6K external monitor with a “mini LED-like backlight design.” The latter will replace the LG UltraFine 5K Display that’s presently available through Apple which became the company’s recommended monitor after the Thunderbolt Display was discontinued in 2016.

If Kuo’s predictions are correct, 2019 is going to be a big year for MacBook Pros and Apple home workstations. Considering that Apple has a knack for launching new hardware in October, we can expect to see these new models arrive this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews