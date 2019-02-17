This week in video game trailers: 'The Outer Worlds' gameplay and more

'The Outer Worlds' was given an enthusiastic reception upon its December 2018 reveal. — Obsidian Entertainment pic

NEW YORK, Feb 17 — Catch up on a new preview for upcoming sci-fi action role-playing game The Outer Worlds a first look at the sequel to 2017 hit Hollow Knight, the illustrated fairy story theme of The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, as well as the announcement trailer for Japanese adventure Onikami and a five-minute short inspired by mobile app Summoners War.

The Outer Worlds - New Combat Gameplay



When sci-fi exploration and action game "The Outer Worlds" was premiered in late 2018 for 2019 release, studio Obsidian showcased both dialog and combat. It's the latter that is given a breakdown from two senior designers, emphasizing a wealth of choices that could end up appealing to a wide range of potential players.

Hollow Knight: Silksong



After three free major updates, beautifully animated and gratifyingly difficult 2017 and 2018 computer and console release "Hollow Knight" is getting a sequel. That means more secrets to discover, more heroes to master, and more bosses to defeat when it eventually arrives on PC, Mac, Linux and Nintendo Switch.

The Liar and the Blind Prince - Launch Trailer



A fairytale story with hand-drawn pencil illustrated aesthetic, in which a she-wolf, having blinded a prince, is transformed into a girl in order to lead her one-time victim through a dangerous forest to a witch that can heal his wounds. The game might not be world-changing but its story is sweet.

Oninaki Announcement Trailer



Tokyo RPG Factory has been specializing in retro-style adventures for a few years now, following I Am Setsuna (2016) and then Lost Sphear" (2017, 2018.) Looking just as sumptuously realised, Oninaki is about a journey between the living world and the Beyond, heading to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC mid-2019.

Summoners War Animated Short: Friends & Rivals



This turn-based multiplayer strategy for mobile has produced a five-minute short in partnership with The Walking Dead creator's company, Skybound, in advance of a new animated series for TV, whose release date is to be confirmed. — AFP-Relaxnews