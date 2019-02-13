Xiaomi releases Mi 9 teaser with three cameras at the rear

Xiaomi released a teaser images of their new Mi 9 smartphone featuring Chinese singer Roy Wang from TFBoys as the official ambassador. — Picture by Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Xiaomi will be announcing its new Mi 9 smartphone next week on the 20th February 2019. If you’re wondering how it looks like, the Chinese smartphone maker has just released its first teaser on Weibo that shows the back of the new flagship smartphone.

As speculated earlier, the Mi 9 will come with a triple camera setup and it is arranged vertically similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. Unlike the P20 Pro, all three cameras are placed on a single camera bump and you’ll notice that the first camera has a blue ring around it.

The teaser image features Chinese singer, Roy Wang, from TFBoys, as the official ambassador. He’s holding a Mi 9 in a special case that has a thick strap attached. The Weibo post also emphasises that the Mi 9 is their most powerful and beautiful smartphone they have ever made.

The Mi 9 is expected to run on the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and it is rumoured to come with a 6.4″ display that has a smaller notch. Like the current Mi 8 Pro, it will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. For a rough idea of what the front might look like, above is a fan render by @VenyaGeskin1.

The official Mi 9 launch is taking place next week in China and we reckon Xiaomi is likely to showcase the new flagship on the 24th February in Barcelona. — SoyaCincau