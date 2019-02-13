Pokemon GO’s GO Snapshot: Pick, pose, snap any Pokemon you’ve caught

Pokemon GO will soon let you snap pics of any Pokemon you've caught. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 13 — Niantic, Inc and The Pokemon Company International have announced GO Snapshot, a new feature with enhanced AR tech that lets Pokemon GO Trainers take pics of any Pokemon they’ve caught anywhere they please.

While Pokemon GO Pokemon Trainers have been able to take pics of wild Pokemon in the real world via an AR integration with smartphone cameras (AR+ mode), the app creators announced Tuesday that soon, users will be able to “take photos of ANY Pokemon in [their] Pokemon Storage, whenever and wherever.”

This upcoming feature, called GO Snapshot, is made possible by the new “enhanced AR feature turn[ing] the real world into a canvas for Trainers.” This will allow users to not only take pictures of any captured Pokemon in their Pokédex in the real world, but also move and pose them for the perfect shot; if that Bulbasaur is looking off at something else, all you’ll have to do is “brush across it to get its attention, and it will be sure to face you.”

As for the launch of the feature, The Pokemon Company International only states that it will be arriving to Pokemon GO “soon.” For now, you’ll still have to be quick to snap a selfie with that wild Butterfree. — AFP-Relaxnews