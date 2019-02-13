Honor 8X in Phantom Blue to go on sale in Malaysia this weekend

The new Honor 8X Phantom Blue version offers a unique gradient effect which transitions between purple and blue. — Picture by Honor via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Honor Malaysia has announced a new colour variant for the Honor 8X. Unlike the current Blue, Red and Black colour options, the new Phantom Blue version offers a unique gradient effect which transitions between purple and blue.

The Honor 8X in Phantom Blue retains the same official price tag of RM949 and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you’re interested, you can order it online starting this Friday, 15th February 2019 on Honor’s online store as well as Shopee and Lazada. The device will also be available from Honor experience stores nationwide beginning Saturday, 16th February 2019.

To recap on the specs, the Honor 8X comes with a 6.5″ Full HD+ display and it runs on a mid-range Kirin 710 processor. The rear comes gets a 20MP f/1.8 + 2MP dual camera combo, while the front comes with a 16MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. Powering the Honor 8X is a 3,750mAh battery and it charges via microUSB. — SoyaCincau