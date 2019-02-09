This week's video game releases: 'Apex Legends,' 'God Eater 3,' 'Etrian Odyssey Nexus,' and more

Apex Legends is another contender in the Battle Royale stakes. — Picture courtesy of Respawn Entertainment

NEW YORK, Feb 10 — Apex Legends dominates the week as a free, fast-moving, heavyweight contender in the Battle Royale space, while God Eater 3 challenges Monster Hunter: World, Away: Journey to the Unexpected proposes a lightly randomised, lighthearted adventure, Etrian Odyssey Nexus" closes out a Nintendo 3DS era, and "Monster Energy Supercross 2" offers stadium dirtbike racing with a map editor on the side.

Apex Legends for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC out now



Solid, surprise last-trio-standing spin on both the Battle Royale genre that is home to "Fortnite" and "PUBG," and "Apex Legends" underappreciated parent franchise "Titanfall." Free-to-play, 60-person matches, with movement and action prioritised, plus more modes and characters to come. Supported by paid loot boxes, unlockable characters, and cosmetic upgrades.

Away: Journey to the Unexpected for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One out now; Windows PC on February 13



Action, friendship and negotiation combine in this almost ridiculously upbeat but relatively short-lived first-person adventure, with slightly randomized boss levels and set in the aftermath of an accident that has begun turning the land's people into monsters. Win by successfully recruiting allies who can help you on your way.

God Eater 3 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC out now



"Monster Hunter: World" strode to great success by simplifying its franchise formula; rival "God Eater 3" aims to make the same sort of revision. So expect a similar loop of human vs might monster combat, upgrading equipment, going back out into the field, with less depth but greater accessibility.

Etrian Odyssey Nexus for Nintendo 3DS out now



Floated as a conclusion to the Japanese role-playing adventure series "Etrian Odyssey," or at least as far as its 3DS run is concerned, this is likely one of the handheld's last big name releases, along with "Yo-Kai Watch 3" in North America (February 8), "Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn" (March 8) and "Persona Q2" (June 4).

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One out now



A quick-turnaround sequel to 2018's predecessor, with a renewed career mode, races against 80 licensed 250SX and 450SX riders, an upgraded track editing and sharing tool, and bike and customization options. From specialist racing studio Milestone of the "MotoGP" and "Ride" series. — AFP-Relaxnews

