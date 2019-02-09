‘Baldur’s Gate’ and other classics destined for consoles this year

‘Baldur’s Gate’ had previously been re-released on computer and mobile. — Picture courtesy Atari/ Overhaul Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 9 — Thirty-year-old role-playing adventure series Baldur’s Gate, along with Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights, will launch on consoles in 2019 courtesy of The Walking Dead creator’s publishing company, Skybound Games.

Previously available as downloads for computers and, in some cases, mobile devices, enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate and its critically acclaimed siblings are being re-released on consoles.

Speciality studio Beamdog, which has recently remastered 1998’s Baldur’s Gate and its year 2000 sequel, the genre-shattering Planescape Torment (1999), plus Icewind Dale (2000) and Neverwinter Nights (2002), is now partnering with Skybound Games for digital and retail console releases.

In addition, Beamdog’s own 2016 Baldur’s Gate expansion, Siege of Dragonspear, will also be making the journey.

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe, Baldur’s Gate and its contemporaries brought to life tales of swords and sorcery with detailed worlds, a varied roster of supporting characters, and a selection of memorable storylines.

Planescape: Torment even did away with its genre-fellows’ combat-centric nature, and pushed players to the end through story and conversation; a 2017 sequel, Torment: Tides of Numenera, set crowdfunding records upon its 2014 announcement, just as Baldur’s Gate spiritual successor, Pillars of Eternity, had done two years earlier.

Skybound and Beamdog did not specify console platforms but with Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Editions on Android and iOS, and both Pillars of Eternity and Torment: Tides of Numenera on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, a PS4, XBO and Nintendo Switch triumvirate appears achievable.

Skybound had previously taken on completion of the final season of an acclaimed choice and consequence video game based on The Walking Dead when its development studio collapsed in late 2018.

As with the Beamdog collection, The Walking Dead game is now to receive a physical release in addition to existing digital distribution plans.

Console editions of joyful animal farming game Slime Rancher and winter survival challenge The Long Dark have also been the subject of Skybound publishing deals. — AFP-Relaxnews