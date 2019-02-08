LG G8 ThinQ smartphone with 3D front camera in store for Mobile World Congress

LG presents 'Time of Flight' (ToF) technology. — Picture courtesy of LG

SEOUL, Feb 8 — The LG G8 ThinQ is set to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28, 2019.

The South Korean manufacturer has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a new technology called “Time of Flight” (ToF), integrated into the device’s front-facing 3D camera.

Directly inspired by Face ID, seen in the latest-generation iPhones, this system will allow users to unlock their device by facial recognition.

That’s not all, however, as LG also envisages augmented reality uses. This could refer to the intriguing video shared online by LG in January, hinting at the arrival of a gesture-control system rather than touch controls.

LG has joined forces with Infineon for this project, promising faster and more reliable results than what’s currently on offer from Apple.

This technology could, for example, be used to gain precise measurements via infrared light reflected by a subject, without being affected by other light sources.

Apple Face ID currently uses a 3D technology that analyzes up to 30,000 points on the face, already making it virtually infallible.

Note that LG may also have something to offer in the field of 5G at the Barcelona event. It remains to be seen whether LG will unveil one or several smartphones — prototypes or retail models — at the Mobile World Congress. — AFP-Relaxnews