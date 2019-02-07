Sony Xperia XA3 leaks reveal display with same aspect ratio as cinematic films

Sony Xperia XZ2 mobile phones at the 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC); a new Sony Xperia phone with a giant screen is expected to be on show at this year’s event. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Images of what is purportedly Sony’s upcoming Xperia XA3 have emerged online, revealing a massive 21:9 aspect ratio — a size ratio that matches that most of today’s major motion pictures.

Yesterday, German news outlet WinFuture published several leaked images of Sony’s upcoming Xperia XA3 before its official Mobile World Congress debut later this month in Barcelona.

The most defining feature of the device at first glance is its incredible height; in fact, the device is so tall that it possesses the same aspect ratio as most cinematic films.

With an aspect ratio of 21:9, the XA3 will be able to display movies without the black bars bordering the screen like 18:9 or 19:9 devices require — an aspect ratio that all the latest Samsung devices, the most recent iPhones, the OnePlus 6T, and even Huawei’s Mate 20 range feature.

Xperia 'XA3' mit 21:9-Display: Offizielle Bilder zeigen irres Sony-Handy https://t.co/WcG2KmMDYG

While this is a great display size if you’re a movie buff, a lot of other non-movie material would probably have those black bars on the side; so, depending on what users plan to do with their phones, it may come down to a choice of deciding which content they would prefer to have framed or not.

Likewise, though the XA3 would handsomely display your films, it may just be too tall for the average-size hands to manage typical phone activities with.

To address such issues, Android’s OS was upgraded to Pie which keeps all the interface on the bottom half of the screen for easy thumb reach. Hopefully, the interface for the XA3 would accommodate such a large screen.

The back of the device features what looks to be a fingerprint scanner below a dual-camera set-up.

Beyond the exterior appearance, no further specs about the device are presently known. In any case, we’ll likely get all the details later this month during the Mobile World Congress which runs from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. — AFP-Relaxnews