Twitter gets one step closer to allowing users to edit tweets

Twitter CEO continues to consider adding an edit button to the platform. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 ― On Saturday, Joe Rogan of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast published an interview he had Friday with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey; one of the questions addressed on the show concerned tweet editing to which Dorsey responded with a couple of different possibilities that could potentially make it to the platform.

For episode #1236 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host invited Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey to the stage where he had the opportunity to discuss with him the highly-demanded request for the ability to edit tweets after publication.

While Dorsey did not provide any definitive details as to what exactly the editing feature could look like, it's clear that this addition is something that the company is actively discussing, carefully deliberating how such a feature could be added as safely as possible to the platform for its users.

Initially, Twitter didn't have an edit button because it was built on SMS; in the same way you can't take back or alter a test message, you couldn't change a tweet. If the button existed today, it could take the “real-time nature” away from the platform, as well as potentially allowing harassers to post anything that could then be edited or retracted after the damage is done. This forces users to delete and republish tweets when they simply want to correct mistakes.

One of the options that the Twitter team is considering, according to Dorsey, is to delay tweet sending by 5- to 30-seconds, a brief window during which time users can make changes. Another option that could possibly be implemented is the addition of a time limitless edit button that allows users to fix typos and such, but where the original can still be viewed by other users.

Though we still don't know whether or not an edit button will ever come to Twitter, the fact that the idea is still actively undergoing serious consideration is a good sign for chronic typo-makers everywhere. ― AFP-Relaxnews