This week’s video game releases: Disney adventure ‘Kingdom Hearts III,’ cute battle strategy ‘Wargroove’

Disney characters Donald and Goofy flank ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ lead Sora. — Picture courtesy of Square Enix/Disney via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Feb 2 — Set forth on a huge adventure with a crew of Disney characters in Kingdom Hearts III, do battle as commander of a pixelated army in retro homage Wargroove, repel alien hordes in Genesis Alpha One, jump into a 1,000-person Battle Royale in Planetside Arena, fly the mysterious Steampunk Victorian trade routes in Sunless Skies, and complete the snow-covered trek of Praey for the Gods.

Kingdom Hearts III

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One from January 29 (Jan 25 in Japan)

Save a set of Disney-themed worlds from an evil wizardlike being, with help and well wishes from a plethora of Disney and Pixar characters. Very long awaited and largely very well received.

Wargroove

For Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC from February 1, PlayStation 4 thereafter

A turn-by-turn strategy adventure in the vein of genre classic “Advance Wars,” for those that remember. In addition, players can create their own levels.

Genesis Alpha One

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC (Epic Games Store) from January 29

Build a mining spaceship, explore strange planets, cope with aggressive aliens that make it on board, and try to find a new home for earth in a randomly generated universe. A mixture of space station management and design, and first-person action.

Planetside Arena

For Windows PC

Taking the massively multiplayer shooter Planetside 2 and adapting it to the last-person-standing Battle Royale trend: 1,000 person group matches using three different soldier types and a collection of weaponry and vehicles, plus a selection of more traditional modes coming with each new season of play. Free-to-play with a Season Battle Pass system.

Sunless Skies

For Windows PC from January 31

Hire a crew and set forth in a flying Victorian-era train engine, trading goods, smuggling, collecting stories and navigating the dangerous heavens that an airborne London and its scattered remnants inhabit.

Praey for the Gods

For Windows PC from January 31, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later in 2019

Inspired by Shadow of the Colossus and its enormous boss monsters, this adds harsh weather survival and a main character who must confront and defeat the very gods they believe in so as to complete the adventure. — AFP-Relaxnews