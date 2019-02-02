This week in video game trailers: ‘Egggg,’ ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ ‘Destiny 2,’ ‘Metro Exodus,’ ‘Super Pixel Racers’

Eggggg is now on Nintendo Switch and PC after a well-received 2016 mobile debut. — YouTube screenshot

NEW YORK, Feb 2 — A teaser for a new Dragon Ball Z game, launch trailers for the very silly Eggggg - The Platform Puker, sci-fi shooter update Destiny 2: The Last Word, and slip-sliding Super Pixel Racers, and a broad and visually spectacular preview of February's violent post-apocalyptic adventure Metro Exodus.

Eggggg - The Platform Puker



That's an egg with five g's, please, and make it horrendously underdone, such as that one might end up projectile spewing oneself through level upon level of ridiculous platform antics. Now available on Nintendo Switch and PC after a well-received 2016 mobile debut.

Super Pixel Racers



Tear around 13 tracks in a boost-powered, drift-happy racer, big on retro style and multiplayer fun, either online or against AI drivers. Straight-up races, destruction derbies, time trials and so on. Now available on PC after a late 2018 launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Destiny 2: The Last Word



This Season Pass update re-introduces one of its predecessor's most well-known weapons, a hand cannon called The Last Word, which Pass holders can obtain by completing a variety of solo and multiplayer challenges. Available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Metro Exodus



Combat, exploration, and survival -- plus story, dynamic weather, weapon customization, and the post-apocalyptic Russian environment -- are laid out in this cleverly timed trailer, landing just as discussion over a surprise Epic Games Store exclusivity deal on PC begins to subside. February 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC.

Dragon Ball Game - Project Z



Going back to the early 1990s favorite "Dragon Ball Z" cartoon series with the promise of epic face-offs and familiar locations, an action adventure due on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews