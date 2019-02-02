Nintendo Switch: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' enters top three games

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,’ had the 'fastest start for any game on any Nintendo home console ever'.. — Picture courtesy of Sora/Bandai Namco/Nintendo

TOKYO, Feb 2 — December 2018's multiplayer action game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has become one of the Nintendo Switch's best-sellers within a month of release.

With 12.08 million copies sent to retailers worldwide, atypical fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the Nintendo Switch's third best-selling game, after racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (15.02m), and action adventure "Super Mario Odyssey" (13.76m).

It's the "fastest start for any game on any Nintendo home console ever," the President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, noted during a February 1 financial results meeting -- a record that takes advantage of the Switch's dual status as a hybrid portable and home console.

In the context of over 30 million sales of the Nintendo Switch, around half the console's owners possess Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with Super Mario Party, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (11.68m) owned by a third or more.

The two Pokémon: Let's Go games released in November 2018 are together the fourth best-selling titles, with Splatoon 2, a sequel to one of the old Nintendo Wii U's surprise hits, in fifth.

Super Mario Party, Nintendo's third late-2018 launch, is the Switch's sixth best-selling title. — AFP-Relaxnews