Samsung patents foldable gaming phone design with mechanical D-pad

Will Samsung bring a folding gaming phone to market? — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Feb 1 — Samsung design for a folding gaming phone, complete with physical gaming controls, was granted a patent this week.

Evidently, Samsung is pretty confident about the success of folding device designs in the smartphone market because, before even launching their first flexible handset (with launch slated for next month), they’ve patented a design for a folding gaming phone with a mechanical D-pad with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

If this device ever makes it to reality, you may not have to choose between getting a trendy phone-tablet hybrid and a high-performance gaming handset—especially since Samsung creates one of the best on the market right now. Of course, its potential existence will rely on the popularity of the unofficially named Galaxy F that is expected to launch at the Samsung Unpacked Event late next month.

While the patent application only provides simplified sketches of the smartphone, Dutch site LetsGoDigital was kind enough to create realistic, 3D renders of the device featuring some games in action, and it looks snazzy.

Presently, there’s no word from Samsung whether or not this device will ever go into production. — AFP-Relaxnews