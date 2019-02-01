Major updates expected for Apple iPad lineup this year

Attendees try out the new iPad Pro during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York October 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 — According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to release new, lower cost iPads and iPad minis this year with an iPad Pro update following in 2020.

After reading a report that Bloomberg published Wednesday, we can confidently look forward to seeing at least two new, cheaper iPad models this year with a third likely debuting in 2020.

As early as this spring, “Apple plans to release an updated version of its lower-cost iPad with roughly a 10-inch screen..., faster processor,” and lightning port.

Likewise, a newer, cheaper iPad mini is also expected to make an appearance in just a couple months, a model that hasn’t been upgraded since 2015.

iOS 13, the next mobile operating system that’s expected to launch in June, will feature a new dark mode as well as Apple CarPlay improvements.

Additionally, iPad-specific operating system upgrades include a new home screen, file management improvements, and the “ability to tab through multiple versions of a single app like pages in a web browser.”

In addition to the 2019 iPhones that are expected to be coming with three cameras, reports now also suggest that the 2020 handsets will likely come with a more powerful, longer-range 3D camera which will first debut in the upgraded iPad Pros launching in the spring of 2020.

For years, Apple has been releasing iPhones in September with the exception of the iPhone X’s November 2017 launch; as for the iPad, unveilings often take place in March.

For now, we can hope to see the new devices in accordance with these trends, but nothing has been confirmed yet by Apple. — AFP