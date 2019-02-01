Honor Malaysia offers a double Honor 10 Lite and Honor Band 4 bundle for Valentine’s Day

You can get two Honor 10 Lite and two Honor Band 4 fitness bands for only RM1,437. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 ― Valentine’s Day is just two weeks away and Honor Malaysia has just announced a new bundle promo for the special occasion. You can get two Honor 10 Lite and two Honor Band 4 fitness bands for only RM1,437. This gives you a total savings of RM269.

If you’re wondering what’s with the odd price tag, according to Honor, 1437 symbolises the expression of “I Love You Forever”. For the price, you’re getting a Shiny Red Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage (RRP: RM799), a Sky Blue Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage (RRP: RM749) and two units of Honor Band 4 Running (RRP: RM79).

This bundle will be available exclusively on Honor’s official online store from February 12 to 14, 2019.

If you’re interested in other devices, they are also having other offers where you can get free gifts, discounts and extra vouchers. This will be valid from 4th until 14th February 2019. Below are the promo details:

Honor 8X (Red Edition) ― RM949 (Free Honor Band 3)

Honor 8X (Black) ― RM949 (Free Honor AM61 Bluetooth Earphone)

Honor 10 Lite (3GB RAM + 32GB) ― RM699 (RM50 off)

Honor View20 (6GB RAM + 128GB) ― RM1,999 (Free Honor Band 3)

Honor View20 (8GB RAM + 256GB) ― RM2,499 (Free Honor Band 3)

Honor Band 4 ― RM149 (Free RM20 Hi Honor Voucher)

Honor Band 4 Running ― RM79 (Free RM20 Hi Honor Voucher)

* Do note that the RM20 voucher requires minimum spend of RM700 ― SoyaCincau