Pre-order the Huawei Nova 4 and get up to RM400 worth of freebies

The Huawei Nova 4 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is officially priced at RM1,899. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― The Huawei Nova 4 will be officially available in Malaysia from the February 14, 2019. To secure your unit, Huawei Malaysia will be kicking-off its pre-order promotion after Chinese New Year and you can get up to RM400 worth of freebies.

The Huawei Nova 4 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is officially priced at RM1,899. To sweeten the deal, Huawei is offering a Bluetooth headset and a premium gift pack to those that pre-order from 8th to 13th February.

To book a unit, just place a RM200 deposit at any Huawei Experience Store and you can pay the remaining RM1,699 upon collection on the 14th February 2019. Alternatively, you can also pre-order online on the Huawei official online store and they are also giving an additional voucher worth RM50.

To recap, the Nova 4 is the latest selfie-centric smartphone from Huawei that comes with a 6.4″ punch-hole display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution. It runs on a Kirin 970 processor and it has 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

For taking pictures, it gets a 20MP f/1.8 main camera, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 depth of field camera for depth of field effects.

Powering the device is a 3,750mAh battery and it charges via USB-C. Included in the box is an 18W (9V2A) fast charger. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top. To learn more, you can check out our first impressions. ― SoyaCincau