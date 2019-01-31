Mi MIX 3 teardown reveals the magic behind its sliding mechanism (VIDEO)

The Mi MIX 3 is currently available in Malaysia from RM2,199. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is an interesting flagship device to arrive in Malaysia in 2019. It solves the selfie camera conundrum with a sliding mechanism which is pretty old-school. As a result, you’re getting a more immersive viewing experience without having any notches or punch-holes on the screen.

If you’re curious about how the slider mechanism works, JerryRigEverything has just given the Mi MIX 3 a full tear down for your viewing pleasure.

As expected with a device with a ceramic back, the Mi MIX 3 is disassembled from the back using a heat gun and a suction cup. The battery is kept in place with pull tab stickers which is great since it doesn’t leave any residue like typical adhesives. The rest of the components can be easily removed as they are held together with screws and there are a couple of ribbon connectors.

The Mi MIX 3 sliding mechanism utilises magnets which uses attraction to keep the front from sliding down. When you slide the Mi MIX 3 open, the repelling forces will keep the front panel firmly open. This mechanism is simple and effective without the need of complicated motors. According to Xiaomi, they have tested this mechanism over 300,000 times so it should last for a long time.

The Mi MIX 3 is currently available in Malaysia from RM2,199. If you want to learn more about the device, you can check out our full review. — SoyaCincau