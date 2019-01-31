‘Crackdown 3’ a focus of Inside Xbox in February (VIDEO)

‘Crackdown 3’, first shown in 2015, is due Feb 15. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft Studios

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 — Superhero law enforcement romp Crackdown 3 is to headline Microsoft Xbox’s live show Inside Xbox when it broadcasts on Feb 5.

The game is due to release on Feb 15 and is expected to face strong competition from fellow action shooters Far Cry New Dawn and Metro Exodus, with anime-based fighting game Jump Force also out the same day.

First announced in 2014 and since then delayed three times before landing on its current launch date, Crackdown 3 has players leap and blast their way about a futuristic city, either with a police commander played by Terry Crews (of The Expendables movie franchise) leading the charge against a terrorist organisation, or with friends in a destruction-heavy online multiplayer mode.

Away from its main attraction, Xbox is promising “exclusive news, content, reveals, interviews and footage” with its slate of games that runs from the previously released multiplayer pirate crew jaunt Sea of Thieves to a selection of upcoming titles.

Those include notoriously grisly fighter Mortal Kombat 11, pleasant space explorer Astroneer, March’s blockbuster certainty The Division 2 and Crackdown 3’s fellow debutants Jump Force and Metro Exodus.

Far Cry New Dawn might not be on hand but a new title from the Far Cry 4 director is, in the form of offbeat interstellar pioneer Journey to the Savage Planet.

The games library subscription program Xbox Game Pass will also feature.

The show is to be broadcast live through Xbox’s Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels, plus the Xbox One console itself, from 2pm PT and 5pm ET.

That start time equates to 10pm UTC/UK and 11pm Central European, then midnight Feb 6 in South Africa, 3.30am India Standard Time, 6am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Beijing, China, 7am Japan, and 9am in Sydney, Australia. — Relaxnews

