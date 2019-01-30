Samsung Buds expected to make an appearance any day now

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Jan 30 — What is likely to be Samsung’s next generation of truly wireless earbuds — the successor of last year’s Gear IconX earbuds — recently got FCC certification, making its impending launch possible during next month’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.

Last September, Samsung trademarked the name “Samsung Buds,” and yesterday, 91Mobiles spotted that the alleged earbuds, now apparently coined ‘Galaxy Buds’ according to a Bluetooth SIG certification acquired last week, received FCC certification, making the widely rrumouredUnpacked launch of the devices likely.

These headphones, the first in its product category to feature Galaxy branding, are expected to offer Bluetooth 5.0, 8GB of storage (double that of the Gear IconX set), AKG tuning, improved battery life, and three colour options according to earlier reports.

While we still have no images of the earbuds, the FCC certification did come with an image of what appears to be the bottom of a charging case featuring a micro USB port.

This filing only further solidifies expectations of the company to reveal the Galaxy Buds alongside the S10 lineup on February 20. — AFP-Relaxnews