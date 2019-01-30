Apple planning games subscription service, report says

Apple appears to be preparing a games subscription service for iOS devices. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 — Tech company Apple is in the process of creating a subscription service for iOS games, according to a report from Cheddar.

Since around the second half of 2018, Apple has been approaching game developers over the prospect of partnering for a game subscription service, per Cheddar’s reporting.

The company, well known for its Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch hardware, is prioritising growth within its services division, leading to an increased interest in subscription-oriented products.

While subscribers receive a bundle of curated games, developers would benefit from the additional recurring revenue when some of that fresh influx of players pay up for optional extras.

Other companies have found success with bundled game subscriptions; Microsoft’s Xbox has the Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation its PlayStation Plus scheme, and any number of such schemes exist for PC gaming, from the Humble Bundle Monthly to HTC’s VR-focused Viveport sub.

The Apple service is understood to be “probably at least a year” from launch, and it’s unclear whether the service will support cloud gaming as well as traditional game downloads; the Cupertino design and tech company has another subscription program, a TV subscription service, potentially arriving as soon as March 2019.

Apple already provides an Apple Music monthly subscription plan with tiers ranging from US$4.99 (RM20.48) for students to US$14.99 for six-person families. — AFP-Relaxnews