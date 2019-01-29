Redmi Note 7 officially coming to Malaysia in March (VIDEO)

The Redmi Note 7 has a higher-clocked Snapdragon 660 processor, a higher resolution 48MP camera and it retains a 4,000mAh battery that now charges via USB-C. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Redmi Note 7 is set to be the new king of smartphones under RM1,000. It has a higher-clocked Snapdragon 660 processor, a higher resolution 48MP camera and it retains a 4,000mAh battery that now charges via USB-C. If you’re thinking of getting one officially in Malaysia, an authorised retailer has hinted that it’s coming in two months’ time.

Retailer DirectD which also operates a Mi physical store at 1 Utama has revealed on Facebook that the Redmi Note 7 with official Xiaomi Malaysia warranty will be arriving in March 2019. They also added that the mid-range device will be covered with an 18-months warranty, which is similar to what was offered in China.

They also added that there will be two spec options — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. In China, there’s a higher spec variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB of storage. If you’re interested to be among the first to get it, they have also started their registration of interest.

So far there are no pricing details yet but we reckon it should be priced well below RM1,000 since the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version is going for 1,199CNY (about RM731) in China. For those who can’t wait, you can already buy an import unit locally.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out our unboxing of the Redmi Note 7 below: — SoyaCincau